The modern plan for digital identity in Australia and beyond — Secure ID News — “A recent report from Australia Post outlines a forward-thinking plan for a nationwide digital identity initiative… Australia Post is proposing a solution that puts the user in control of their identity and attributes.”
- Barclaycard trials shopping app that lets customers use their smartphone as ‘pocket checkout’
- Travel for free on the tube using a Lucozade bottle
- Public-private sector digital currency experiment releases results of phase II
- Carnival Corporation to offer Alipay payment services onboard its fleet in Asia
- QR codes make late entry into under-banked Cambodia