Google introduces buy button in search results

By Rian Boden nfcworld.com

Google introduces buy button in search results — Search Engine Journal — “Google has introduced a Purchases on Google beta program which allows qualifying merchants to add a ‘Buy’ button to search ads… Clicking on the ‘Buy’ button will send Google Wallet users to a Google-hosted page where the product can be purchased.”

