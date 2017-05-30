OCBC Bank launches cashless QR code payments with its first standalone mobile payments app

By Rian Boden nfcworld.com

OCBC Bank launches cashless QR code payments with its first standalone mobile payments app — OCBC Bank — “The new standalone OCBC Pay Anyone app brings together all OCBC Pay Anyone services and enhancements – peer-to peer e-payments, QR code payments and access to OCBC Pay Anyone integrated with Apple iPhone’s Siri and iMessage – into a fast and easy onestop access to e-payments.”

