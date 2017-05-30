OCBC Bank launches cashless QR code payments with its first standalone mobile payments app — OCBC Bank — “The new standalone OCBC Pay Anyone app brings together all OCBC Pay Anyone services and enhancements – peer-to peer e-payments, QR code payments and access to OCBC Pay Anyone integrated with Apple iPhone’s Siri and iMessage – into a fast and easy onestop access to e-payments.”
- Barclaycard trials shopping app that lets customers use their smartphone as ‘pocket checkout’
- Travel for free on the tube using a Lucozade bottle
- Public-private sector digital currency experiment releases results of phase II
- Carnival Corporation to offer Alipay payment services onboard its fleet in Asia
- QR codes make late entry into under-banked Cambodia