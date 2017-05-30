Visa upgrades Verified by Visa technology to enhance security and simplify online payments

By Rian Boden nfcworld.com

Visa upgrades Verified by Visa technology to enhance security and simplify online payments — Visa — “The upgrade will deliver rich data to financial institutions and merchants to better authenticate consumers and reduce fraud on transactions made via a mobile or desktop browser, app, or connected device… Current Visa rules for merchant-attempted transactions using 3-D Secure will extend to the updated version beginning April 2019.”

  • Willam Hugh Murray, CISSP

    Even though the introduction of (contact) EMV cards does not appear to be causing the predicted increase in “card not present” transactions, resisting fraud in online commerce is both necessary and urgent. My preference is for merchants not to accept credit card numbers at all, preferring the use of proxies like Visa Checkout, PayPal, and Apple Pay. However, if they insist upon accepting credit card numbers, it is only prudent that they use services like Verified by Visa and MasterCard SecureCode to resist their fraudulent use.