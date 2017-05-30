Visa upgrades Verified by Visa technology to enhance security and simplify online payments — Visa — “The upgrade will deliver rich data to financial institutions and merchants to better authenticate consumers and reduce fraud on transactions made via a mobile or desktop browser, app, or connected device… Current Visa rules for merchant-attempted transactions using 3-D Secure will extend to the updated version beginning April 2019.”
- Barclaycard trials shopping app that lets customers use their smartphone as ‘pocket checkout’
- Travel for free on the tube using a Lucozade bottle
- Public-private sector digital currency experiment releases results of phase II
- Carnival Corporation to offer Alipay payment services onboard its fleet in Asia
- QR codes make late entry into under-banked Cambodia
- Willam Hugh Murray, CISSP