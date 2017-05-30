Bristol gets contactless donation points to help the homeless

Contactless donation points have been set up across the UK city of Bristol to let passersby donate £2 (US$2.57) to the Safer off the Streets (SOS) initiative by tapping their contactless card against the contactless terminals housed inside the units.

“There are units, two in Broadmead shopping centre and one at the Energy Hub on the waterfront,” the fundraising initiative says. “The units are a contactless donation point where shoppers and members of the public can use their bank card to donate £2 to the SOS Bristol campaign.”

SOS is an initiative launched by the Rough Sleeping Partnership, which was set up by Bristol City Council to tackle rising homelessness in the city. Its aim is to raise £100,000 (US$128,600) for the city’s night shelters, which are run by St Mungo’s, The Julian Trust, Caring in Bristol and Crisis Centre Ministries.

“There is nothing else like this in Bristol,” says David Ingerslev, project manager at St Mungo’s and Rough Sleeping Partnership lead. “They will make donating easier for shoppers who may not carry small change but who feel compelled to take action to support people they see rough sleeping.”

The Broadmead Business Improvement District (BID) is supporting SOS by donating the use of the units.