Public-private sector digital currency experiment releases results of phase II

By Rian Boden nfcworld.com

Public-private sector digital currency experiment releases results of phase II — Payments Canada — “The Bank of Canada, along with Payments Canada, R3 and seven commercial banks, today disclosed the results of phase II of Project Jasper, an experimental wholesale interbank payment system, using digital ledger technology (DLT)… The results show that, despite progress made, underpinning an entire wholesale payments system with DLT still faces many hurdles.”

Explore: Payments Canada, R3, The Bank of Canada

Learn more: , , , , , , , , ,

Territory: