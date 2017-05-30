Travel for free on the tube using a Lucozade bottle

By Rian Boden nfcworld.com

Travel for free on the tube using a Lucozade bottle — Silicon — “Free Lucozade bottles with a contactless chip at the base will be handed out at Oxford Circus station and can be used to pay for a single journey on London’s subterranean railway network. Passengers simply tap the bottle at the gates as if they were using a normal card.”

