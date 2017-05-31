Makati launches digital payments card for gov’t transactions, purchases

By Sarah Clark nfcworld.com

Makati launches digital payments card for gov’t transactions, purchases — Rappler — “The Makatizen Card, launched by the city government in partnership with Globe and iBayad, functions as an ATM card and a valid government ID… It comes with a near-field communication (NFC) feature that allows city offices equipped with iBayad machine readers to verify the identity of residents and city government employees.”

