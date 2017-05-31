Makati launches digital payments card for gov’t transactions, purchases — Rappler — “The Makatizen Card, launched by the city government in partnership with Globe and iBayad, functions as an ATM card and a valid government ID… It comes with a near-field communication (NFC) feature that allows city offices equipped with iBayad machine readers to verify the identity of residents and city government employees.”
- Belgium gets mobile ID platform that will be supported on all SIM cards across the country
- Zain signs MoU with Mastercard to boost digital payment services in Jordan
- Crédit Agricole adds HCE mobile payments in France through Dejamobile
- Makati launches digital payments card for gov’t transactions, purchases
- Barclaycard trials shopping app that lets customers use their smartphone as ‘pocket checkout’