LG Wallet trademark hints at an Android Pay rival

By Rian Boden nfcworld.com

LG Wallet trademark hints at an Android Pay rival — Techradar — “LG has applied to trademark the term LG Wallet in both the US and South Korea, describing it as ‘computer software, namely, electronic financial platform that accommodates multiple types of payment and debt transactions in an integrated mobile device’.”

Explore: LG

Learn more: , , , , , ,

Territory: ,