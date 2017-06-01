China UnionPay rolls out QR payment solution

By Rian Boden nfcworld.com

China UnionPay rolls out QR payment solution — ECNS — “The latest UnionPay product offers multiple payment modes with customers able to scan seller QR codes or vice versa, while transfers can be made person-to-person, facilitating payments between individuals, individuals and businesses, and among businesses. In future, cash withdrawals from ATMs via QR codes and other premium service solutions will also be available.”

Explore: China UnionPay

Learn more: , , , , , , ,

Territory: