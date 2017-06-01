McDonald’s Taiwan launches smart cards

By Rian Boden nfcworld.com

McDonald’s Taiwan launches smart cards — Taiwan News — “McDonald’s Taiwan is launching new stored-value cards which can accumulate points to exchange for menu items… Each purchase of NT$10 (US$.33) will result in the the accumulation of one point and with a certain number of points, the holder can obtain a menu item for free and discounts of up to 15%.”

Explore: McDonald's Taiwan

Learn more: , , , , , , ,

Territory: