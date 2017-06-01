McDonald’s Taiwan launches smart cards — Taiwan News — “McDonald’s Taiwan is launching new stored-value cards which can accumulate points to exchange for menu items… Each purchase of NT$10 (US$.33) will result in the the accumulation of one point and with a certain number of points, the holder can obtain a menu item for free and discounts of up to 15%.”
- LG Pay goes live in Korea with Wireless Magnetic Communication technology
- Using your gait to power and secure devices
- MTS adds NFC mobile payments, offers and loyalty to Money Wallet
- Discover enhances customer service with in-app messaging
- Android Pay goes live in Taiwan with CTBC and First Bank