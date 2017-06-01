Android Pay goes live in Taiwan with CTBC and First Bank

Android Pay has launched in Taiwan, taking the mobile payment service to a total of 13 markets following its debut in Canada earlier this week. Visa and Mastercard credit cards from supporting banks CTBC and First Bank can be used with the mobile payment service at launch, with support from EnTie Bank, Hua Nan Bank and Shin Kong Bank “coming soon”.

The service will be available “anywhere contactless payments are accepted” including PX Mart, Carrefour, Watsons and more. Android Pay is also available for in-app payments from retailers including Watsons, CrazyMike and more. You can also save your HappyGo cards to Android Pay and “rack up points while you shop,” Google’s Pali Bhat writes in a blog post.

“Once you’ve added an eligible card, you’re ready to pay with your phone. Android Pay keeps a list of your latest transactions right in the app, so you can easily keep track of your purchases. If you’re a merchant or a developer, we’ve teamed up with many leading payment platforms, processors and technology providers to make it even easier to accept Android Pay.”

Android Pay is also available in the the US, UK, Singapore, Australia, Hong Kong, Poland, New Zealand, Republic of Ireland, Japan, Belgium and Russia. Expansion plans for the service were unveiled at Google I/O last month. The mobile payment service is expected to make a launch in Brazil and Spain soon.