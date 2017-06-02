MTS adds NFC mobile payments, offers and loyalty to Money Wallet

Customers of Russian mobile network operator MTS can now make NFC-based mobile payments and access loyalty points and exclusive offers using an updated version of the carrier’s MTS Money Wallet, which made its debut in February 2017. The service is now available to non-MTS subscribers and with a “broader range of merchants”.

“From originally offering limited payment and money transfer functionality, MTS Money Wallet has significantly expanded its service offering to become a fully integrated financial platform,” MTS says. “Users can make payments from their e-wallet account, mobile account balances, a bank card issued by any Russian banks and now users can issue a prepaid NFC bank card inside the app.

“By creating a prepaid MTS Bank card — so far available only with MTS Bank and for Android users — users can now use the app to make contactless payments at POS terminals. Customers can pay for their goods online using MTS Money Wallet’s one-click functionality [and] users can buy and sell mutual funds through the app.”

The app will also give users the ability to pay for other MTS Bank services such as credit cards, and will enable users to earn loyalty points and access exclusive offers “since every user is automatically enrolled onto the MTS Bonus program”.

“MTS is continuously developing the MTS Money Wallet app to offer more functions,” the company adds. “As this service develops further, users will be able to make payments on messenger apps, tie up their wallet account to Apple Pay and Samsung Pay and buy other investment products, including shares and bonds.

“From July 2017, the service will also open up to feature phone users, which will allow them to access the MTS Money Wallet services through USSD commands. At present, 45% of MTS’ subscribers use feature phones, meaning the launch of USSD functionality will significantly expand the e-wallet customer base.”