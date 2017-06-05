UnionPay mobile QuickPass QR code payment landed in Hong Kong and Singapore

By Sarah Clark nfcworld.com

UnionPay mobile QuickPass QR code payment landed in Hong Kong and Singapore — UnionPay International — “After UnionPay mobile QuickPass QR code payment was launched on May 27 in mainland China, UnionPay International announced today to extend this service to Hong Kong and Singapore… The newly launched QR code payment is a significant supplement to NFC payment.”

