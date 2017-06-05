Rambus to enable Interac debit card support for Android Pay in Canada

PARTNER NEWS: Rambus is working with Google and Canada’s Interac Association to enable support for Interac debit cards on Android Pay following its launch in the country earlier this month. Through the Interac Token Service Provider (TSP) — developed in collaboration with Rambus — Interac debit cardholders will be able to make purchases at “hundreds of thousands” of contactless payment terminals in Canada.
“Interac Debit is one of the most popular payment methods in Canada,” says Chakib Bouda, CTO of the Rambus Payments Division. “Our collaboration on the TSP will allow millions of consumers to enjoy secure mobile payments using Android Pay in Canada.”
More details can be found in the press release:
Rambus Teams with Google, Interac on Android Pay in Canada
Provider of tokenization software helps secure mobile payments for Interac debit card users
Sunnyvale, Calif.–(Business Wire) –Today Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) announced that it is working with Google and Interac Association/Acxsys Corporation, the organizations behind Canada’s leading payment brand, to enable Interac® Debit on Android Pay in Canada. Through the Interac Token Service Provider (TSP), which was developed in collaboration with Rambus, Interac debit cardholders can make secure mobile debit payments, now using Android Pay, through tokenized transactions.
“We’re excited to bring the simplicity and security of mobile payments to Interac Debit customers with Android Pay,” said Pali Bhat, vice president of payment products, Google. “Starting today, people will be able to use their Android device to pay at hundreds of thousands of contactless payment terminals in Canada.”
Beyond ease of use, Android Pay is more secure because it doesn’t share a credit or debit card number with the merchant when consumers pay in stores, but uses a virtual account number to represent the card. Additionally, if the phone is ever lost or stolen, consumers can simply use Google’s Find My Device feature to instantly lock the device, secure it with a new password, or wipe it clean of their personal information.
“Interac Debit is one of the most popular payment methods in Canada,” said Chakib Bouda, CTO of the Rambus Payments Division. “Our collaboration on the TSP will allow millions of consumers to enjoy secure mobile payments using Android Pay in Canada.”
“We’re excited to bring Interac Debit on Android Pay to Canada,” said Debbie Gamble, VP, digital product and platforms, Interac Association and Acxsys Corporation. “The launch of Android Pay is another example of how we are working to accelerate the growth of digital payment experiences in Canada through secure, tokenized digital debit transactions. Such accomplishments are the result of innovative technologies and strong partnerships, including our collaboration with Rambus.”
For more information on Rambus mobile payment solutions, visit rambus.com/mobile-payments.
About Rambus Security
Rambus Security is dedicated to providing a secure foundation for a connected world. Our innovative solutions span areas including tamper resistance, network security, mobile payment, smart ticketing and trusted transaction services. Rambus foundational technologies protect nearly nine billion licensed products annually, providing secure access to data and creating an economy of digital trust between our customers and their customer base. Additional information is available at rambus.com/security.
About Rambus Inc.
Rambus creates innovative hardware and software technologies, driving advancements from the data center to the mobile edge. Our chips, customizable IP cores, architecture licenses, tools, software, services, training and innovations improve the competitive advantage of our customers. We collaborate with the industry, partnering with leading ASIC and SoC designers, foundries, IP developers, EDA companies and validation labs. Our products are integrated into tens of billions of devices and systems, powering and securing diverse applications, including Big Data, Internet of Things (IoT), mobile payments, and smart ticketing. At Rambus, we are makers of better. For more information, visit rambus.com.