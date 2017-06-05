Rambus to enable Interac debit card support for Android Pay in Canada

PARTNER NEWS: Rambus is working with Google and Canada’s Interac Association to enable support for Interac debit cards on Android Pay following its launch in the country earlier this month. Through the Interac Token Service Provider (TSP) — developed in collaboration with Rambus — Interac debit cardholders will be able to make purchases at “hundreds of thousands” of contactless payment terminals in Canada.

“Interac Debit is one of the most popular payment methods in Canada,” says Chakib Bouda, CTO of the Rambus Payments Division. “Our collaboration on the TSP will allow millions of consumers to enjoy secure mobile payments using Android Pay in Canada.”

