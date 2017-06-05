Xiaomi and Apple tie for the top position as the wearables market swells 17.9% during the first quarter, according to IDC

By Rian Boden nfcworld.com

Xiaomi and Apple tie for the top position as the wearables market swells 17.9% during the first quarter, according to IDC — International Data Corporation — “The worldwide wearables market maintained its upward trajectory during the first quarter of 2017 (1Q17) with Xiaomi and Apple leading all companies and multiple products experiencing double- and triple-digit growth.”

