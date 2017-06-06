Chinese mobile payment apps launch in Vancouver, Toronto — The Globe and Mail — “OTT Financial Inc is working with Chinese Internet giants Tencent and Alibaba to introduce their mobile-payment infrastructure in Canada. The two apps, WeChat Pay and Alipay, are linked with users’ credit cards and allows them to make payments in renminbi, which is then converted to Canadian dollars before it’s transferred to merchants.”
- Samsung Pay adds Bixby voice-controlled banking in South Korea
- The iPhone’s camera app can now read QR codes
- Apple Pay to add P2P payments to iMessage through iOS 11
- Egypt: National Council for payments issues five important decisions
- Apple Watch to enhance fitness monitoring using NFC tag reading