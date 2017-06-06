Egypt: National Council for payments issues five important decisions — MobileMoneyAfrica — “The National Council for Payments issued a number of important decisions, with the aim of transforming Egypt from a society that relies on cash to a cashless one.”
- Samsung Pay adds Bixby voice-controlled banking in South Korea
- The iPhone’s camera app can now read QR codes
- Apple Pay to add P2P payments to iMessage through iOS 11
- Apple Watch to enhance fitness monitoring using NFC tag reading