Bango enables new payment option for Amazon customers in Japan — Bango — “Amazon customers with a KDDI (au) or NTT Docomo mobile phone account can now pay for physical goods from Amazon.co.jp, by charging the cost to their mobile phone bill… A KDDI or NTT Docomo subscriber simply adds carrier billing as a payment option in their Amazon.co.jp account and then purchases can be made from any device.”
