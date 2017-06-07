Bango enables new payment option for Amazon customers in Japan

By Rian Boden nfcworld.com

Bango enables new payment option for Amazon customers in Japan — Bango — “Amazon customers with a KDDI (au) or NTT Docomo mobile phone account can now pay for physical goods from Amazon.co.jp, by charging the cost to their mobile phone bill… A KDDI or NTT Docomo subscriber simply adds carrier billing as a payment option in their Amazon.co.jp account and then purchases can be made from any device.”

Explore: Amazon, Bango, KDDI, NTT Docomo

