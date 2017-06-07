Visa expands global network of providers to drive acceleration into IoT payments

By Rian Boden nfcworld.com

Visa expands global network of providers to drive acceleration into IoT payments — Visa — “Visa announced it has signed 13 new partners to participate in its token service provider (TSP) program… The newest Visa partners share a desire to advance digital and device-based payments, and represent all major regions of the globe.”

Explore: Visa

Learn more: , , , , ,