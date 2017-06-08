NXP supports launch of common mobile wallet platform across the UAE

PARTNER NEWS: NXP has joined Emcredit, a subsidiary of the Dubai Department of Economic Development (DED), and payments solutions provider Cardtek to launch Empay, a common mobile wallet platform that will enable citizens across the United Arab Emirates to make retail payments, initiate money transfers and pay for government utilities using their NFC smartphone or wearable device.

NXP will be providing the NFC controller and secure element (SE) solutions “necessary to allow UAE consumers to utilise the service on wearable devices,” Cardtek says. Plans to launch the Empay service were first unveiled in April 2017.