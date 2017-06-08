Orange adds Android Pay to mobile banking app in Poland

Mobile network operator Orange has become “the first Polish telecom operator” to integrate Android Pay into its Orange Finanse mobile banking app, allowing its customers with an active Mastercard debit or credit card to make payments using their Android handsets without having to download the Android Pay app separately.

“To use Android Pay with Orange Finanse, you must have a plastic payment card called Orange Finanse,” Orange says. “The process of activating the card takes place directly in the Orange Finanse mobile application. No need to install separate applications — Android Pay will be integrated with mobile banking on your phone.”

The mobile network operator is also offering its customers a number of incentives to use the mobile payment service, including a bonus of PLN 10 (US$2.67) on their first purchase and PLN 5 (US$1.33) on four subsequent purchases.

Android Pay was launched in Poland in November 2016 with support from Mastercard and Visa along with Alior Bank, Bank Zachodni WBK and T-Mobile Banking Services. mBank has since added its support for the service.

Plans to integrate Android Pay into the mobile banking apps of “several banks around the world” were unveiled in April 2017.