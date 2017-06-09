Chinese mobile payments up in Q1

By Rian Boden nfcworld.com

Chinese mobile payments up in Q1 — China Daily — “Chinese commercial banks dealt with 9.3 billion payments from mobile banking services in Q1, up 65.7% from a year ago, the People’s Bank of China, the central bank, said in a report… Combined value of mobile payments rose 16.4% to 60.65 trillion yuan ($9 trillion).”

Explore: People's Bank of China

Learn more: , , , , ,

Territory:

  • Willam Hugh Murray, CISSP

    Why should China be different? Mobile payments are up everywhere. They are still sparse but growing at such a rate that up is the only possible direction.