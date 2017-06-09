NXP issues statement of support for NFC tag reading on Apple devices

PARTNER NEWS: NXP is “excited about the expanding number of users of NFC applications” following the announcement made by Apple earlier this week that it is to add support for NFC tag reading to its iPhone 7, 7 Plus and Apple Watch devices.

“NXP welcomes the 16m registered developers to the NFC universe,” the company says. “We trust that they will happily start using the available iOS 11 beta version. We look forward to a surge of creativity, and a significant increase in consumer-focused Internet of Things (IoT) applications.”

