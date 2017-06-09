International standard completed for high rate close proximity wireless communications exceeding 10 Gbps data rate — TransferJet Consortium — “This new standard maintains the intuitive ease-of-use and can instantly transfer any type of data including large 4K definition and VR (virtual reality) video files… The required connection setup time has been reduced to 2 msec or less, allowing new usage scenarios such as the delivery of content while walking through ticketing gates.”
- Helixion technology goes up for sale following liquidation
- International standard completed for high rate close proximity wireless communications exceeding 10 Gbps data rate
- NXP issues statement of support for NFC tag reading on Apple devices
- Chinese mobile payments up in Q1
- Orange adds Android Pay to mobile banking app in Poland