Helixion technology goes up for sale following liquidation

The international patent and software portfolio belonging to NFC payments specialist Helixion is now up for sale as the company enters liquidation. The assets for sale include “trade secrets, proprietary software — including Lok-MPL and the Lok-framework — seven registered trademarks, patent applications, organisational knowledge, website content and domain names”.

“This sale is certain to attract a high degree of interest from those in the software development or mobile device industries,” says Morven Fraser of Metis Partners, the firm appointed to complete the sale.

The deadline for offers is Wednesday 28 June 2017 at noon.