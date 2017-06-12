Citadele launches contactless mobile payments in Latvia — Citadele Bank — “Citadele’s mobile payment service is currently operable in a beta testing programme, where it is being used by Citadele employees and select client groups… Initially, mobile phone payments will be available on the Android operating system… Citadele will soon offer alternative mobile payment solutions for users of other mobile operating systems: bracelets and stickers with near field communication technology.”
- French casino to give visitors and employees biometric cards for access and payments
- Zelle now live! in mobile banking apps today, a new way to pay
- KISA to unveil bio authentication for mobile banking in 2018
- Dubai to pilot biometric border system based on digital passports
- Apple to enable NFC pairing on HomeKit smart home devices