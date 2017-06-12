Citadele launches contactless mobile payments in Latvia

By Rian Boden nfcworld.com

Citadele launches contactless mobile payments in Latvia — Citadele Bank — “Citadele’s mobile payment service is currently operable in a beta testing programme, where it is being used by Citadele employees and select client groups… Initially, mobile phone payments will be available on the Android operating system… Citadele will soon offer alternative mobile payment solutions for users of other mobile operating systems: bracelets and stickers with near field communication technology.”

