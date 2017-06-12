Zelle now live! in mobile banking apps today, a new way to pay

By Rian Boden nfcworld.com

Zelle now live! in mobile banking apps today, a new way to pay — Zelle — “Beginning this month, more than 86-million U.S. mobile banking consumers will be able to send and receive money through Zelle… Beginning this week, and continuing on a rolling basis over the next 12 months, Zelle will become available in the mobile banking apps of more than 30 participating financial institutions.”

Explore: Zelle

Learn more: , , ,

Territory: