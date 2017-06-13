WorldRemit adds Android Pay as secure option for migrant remittances

By Sarah Clark nfcworld.com

WorldRemit adds Android Pay as secure option for migrant remittances — Reuters — “Cross-border money transfer service WorldRemit is enabling its immigrant customer base to send money home using Android Pay, making it the first international remittance firm to run on the Google payments system.”

Explore: Google, WorldRemit

