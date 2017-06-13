WorldRemit adds Android Pay as secure option for migrant remittances — Reuters — “Cross-border money transfer service WorldRemit is enabling its immigrant customer base to send money home using Android Pay, making it the first international remittance firm to run on the Google payments system.”
- Target to combine offers with mobile payments to create a “one-stop shop” for customers
- Android Pay to debut in August in Korea
- Visa to roll out cashless experience at the FIFA Confederations Cup 2017
- Rise of the technophobe – education key to tech adoption, says HSBC
- SingPost to add 50,000 NFC tags to delivery and collection points for greater operational efficiency