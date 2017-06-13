KT introduces ‘mother of all credit cards’

By Sarah Clark nfcworld.com

KT introduces ‘mother of all credit cards’ — Korea Herald — “Dubbed ‘Clip Card’ the device looks like credit and debit cards issued by financial institutions, but it has a 1.3-inch display on the surface of the card that enables users to register all their cards, which are displayed in barcodes… The KT platform is compatible with all types of credit cards regardless of card companies and financial institutions, and with any operating systems.”

