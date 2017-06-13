KT introduces ‘mother of all credit cards’ — Korea Herald — “Dubbed ‘Clip Card’ the device looks like credit and debit cards issued by financial institutions, but it has a 1.3-inch display on the surface of the card that enables users to register all their cards, which are displayed in barcodes… The KT platform is compatible with all types of credit cards regardless of card companies and financial institutions, and with any operating systems.”
- Target to combine offers with mobile payments to create a “one-stop shop” for customers
- Android Pay to debut in August in Korea
- Visa to roll out cashless experience at the FIFA Confederations Cup 2017
- Rise of the technophobe – education key to tech adoption, says HSBC
- SingPost to add 50,000 NFC tags to delivery and collection points for greater operational efficiency