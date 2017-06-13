Emirates Islamic is first Islamic bank to integrate blockchain technology into cheques

By Sarah Clark

Emirates Islamic is first Islamic bank to integrate blockchain technology into cheques — Emirates Islamic — “Emirates Islamic will issue new cheque books carrying a unique QR (Quick Response) code on every leaf, along with a string of 20 random characters… In the next phase of the Cheque Chain project, the bank will have each cheque leaf registered on the Bank’s blockchain platform enabling it to validate the authenticity of the cheque at source.”

