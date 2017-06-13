Rise of the technophobe – education key to tech adoption, says HSBC

By Rian Boden nfcworld.com

Rise of the technophobe – education key to tech adoption, says HSBC — HSBC — “The study of more than 12,000 people in 11 countries reveals four in every five people (80%) believe that technology makes their lives easier but less than half (46%) trust fingerprint recognition to replace their password, despite it being recognised to be at least five times more secure and significantly more convenient than traditional passwords.”

