Android Pay to debut in August in Korea — Business Korea — “At present, every one of the eight credit card companies in the country is discussing a joint Android Pay service with Google.”
- Target to combine offers with mobile payments to create a “one-stop shop” for customers
- Android Pay to debut in August in Korea
- Visa to roll out cashless experience at the FIFA Confederations Cup 2017
- Rise of the technophobe – education key to tech adoption, says HSBC
- SingPost to add 50,000 NFC tags to delivery and collection points for greater operational efficiency