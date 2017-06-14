Priorbank adds Visa support for HCE service

Belarusian bank Priorbank has added support for Visa cards to its host card emulation (HCE) based mobile payments service that launched with support for Mastercard in April 2016.

“We are taking the first step toward the abandonment of the physical plastic card and are confident that the smartphone or other mobile device will become the main tool of payments in the future,” says Sergei Shishov, deputy chairman of the board at Priorbank. “Belarus is among the countries with the most innovative technology available in the field of finance.”