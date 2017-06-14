Insights into the future of cash

By Rian Boden nfcworld.com

Insights into the future of cash — Bank of England — “The value of Bank of England notes in circulation peaked in the run-up to Christmas 2016, reaching over £70bn for the first time — an increase of 10% on a year earlier. This is the fastest growth we’ve seen in a decade, and a giant leap compared to the £2.9bn when the ATM was born.”

