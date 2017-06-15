Paytm Mall to bring brick-and-mortar stores online via QR codes — LiveMint — “Similar to QR stickers used for Paytm app, Paytm Mall QR codes will be unique for each retailer. Customers will be able to scan the code using their smartphones and get access to the store’s inventory online… Customers using the feature will also get access to exclusive offers on Paytm Mall.”
- ExxonMobil adds credit card issuance to mobile payments app
- Worldwide spending on the Internet of Things forecast to reach nearly $1.4 trillion in 2021
- Belfius Bank launches HCE mobile payments with Bancontact support
- Cuscal partners with Samsung Pay
- Swedish commuters validate tickets using NFC microchips implanted in their hands