Ease of use, data security are priorities for bank and credit card mobile app users, JD Power finds — JD Power — “More than two-thirds (69%) of study respondents indicate they have used a mobile payment service in the past 30 days. That number jumps to 76% among Millennials and Gen Z. This evidence suggests that efforts to integrate mobile payments with the mobile banking and credit card app experience would be beneficial.”
