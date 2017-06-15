Belfius Bank launches HCE mobile payments with Bancontact support

Customers of Belgium’s Belfius Bank can now make host card emulation (HCE) based mobile payments using the bank’s mobile app, making it the “first solution available on the Belgian market” that enables contactless payments with the Bancontact debit card.

“For amounts over €20, the customer must enter his PIN code on his smartphone to validate the transaction,” says technology provider Worldline. “Merchants with a latest generation Worldline terminal can now accept all contactless payments by card and by mobile telephone. More than half of Belgian shopkeepers already have an appropriate terminal.”

“Thanks to the incorporation of Bancontact, it is henceforth also possible to pay with a smartphone in a large number of large and small retailers,” says Daniel Braeckman, general manager of equensWorldline Belgium.