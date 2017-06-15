ExxonMobil adds credit card issuance to mobile payments app

Motorists using oil and gas company ExxonMobil’s mobile payments app can now apply for the ExxonMobil Smart Card credit card directly through the app. Once approved, the card is then automatically added as a payment option within the app.

The Apply and Buy feature is available to consumers across the US through the Speedpass+ app which can be “used at thousands of Exxon and Mobil stations”. The new functionality is being enabled through a partnership with Citi Retail Services.

“Consumers who apply for an ExxonMobil Smart Card by July 31 are eligible to save 20 cents on every gallon of Synergy fuel for the first two months from their account opening date,” Citigroup says. “Following that, cardholders save six cents on every gallon of fuel purchased at all Exxon and Mobil locations in the US using either their Smart Card at the pump or within Speedpass+.”

“Citi Retail Services, supported by Equifax, has helped us deliver this innovative mobile feature that allows consumers to quickly and seamlessly apply for a Smart Card, which will be automatically added as a payment option within the app once approved,” says ExxonMobil’s Miguel Castillo.

Speedpass+ was launched across the US in February 2016. It launched in Canada earlier this year.