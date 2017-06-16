Chinese satellite relays a quantum signal between cities — Wired — “This experiment was a crucial test for a budding technology called quantum cryptography, which uses quantum particles like photons to send secure information… Researchers like Lu and his colleagues think quantum cryptography could be the encryption tool of the future.”
