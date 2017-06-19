Meet the Chinese finance giant that’s secretly an AI company

Meet the Chinese finance giant that’s secretly an AI company — MIT Technology Review — “The smartphone payments business Ant Financial is using computer vision, natural language processing, and mountains of data to reimagine banking, insurance, and more… The company — which already operates a hugely successful smartphone payments business in China — aims to upend many areas of personal finance using machine learning and AI.”

