Gemalto and Dessmann enhance smart lock security with mobile convenience

By Rian Boden nfcworld.com

Gemalto and Dessmann enhance smart lock security with mobile convenience — Gemalto — PARTNER NEWS — “The new solution from the global manufacturer of smart locks and safe boxes incorporates Gemalto’s Machine Identification Modules (MIM) and Secure Elements (SE), empowering users to lock and unlock doors with their smartphones or create digital key chains for multiple locks.”

