Contactless now the favoured way to pay for British shoppers as spending leaps 34 per cent since the start of 2017

By Rian Boden nfcworld.com

Contactless now the favoured way to pay for British shoppers as spending leaps 34 per cent since the start of 2017 — Barclaycard — “More than half (51%) of all transactions up to the eligible spending limit of £30 are now made using contactless… The amount spent by users of Barclaycard’s Android Contactless Mobile app has jumped by 90% in 2017.”

