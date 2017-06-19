Contactless now the favoured way to pay for British shoppers as spending leaps 34 per cent since the start of 2017 — Barclaycard — “More than half (51%) of all transactions up to the eligible spending limit of £30 are now made using contactless… The amount spent by users of Barclaycard’s Android Contactless Mobile app has jumped by 90% in 2017.”
