Indian messaging unicorn Hike moves into payments, taking notes from Tencent’s WeChat

By Rian Boden nfcworld.com

Indian messaging unicorn Hike moves into payments, taking notes from Tencent’s WeChat — CNBC — “India’s home-grown instant messaging service Hike on Tuesday announced wide-ranging updates to its app, including a new mobile wallet that lets users send and receive money instantly… The Hike Wallet has several features, including a linkage to the government-backed unified payments interface.”

Explore: Hike, Tencent

Learn more: , , , , , , , ,

Territory: