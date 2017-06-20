Paytm Payments Bank to join the UPI bandwagon in August

By Rian Boden nfcworld.com

Paytm Payments Bank to join the UPI bandwagon in August — Economic Times — “The newly-launched Paytm Payments Bank will go live on the unified payment interface (UPI) by August… This will allow its customers to transact using a virtual payment address issued by the bank. The payments bank will be the latest to join the UPI bandwagon, with 50 banks already live on the platform.”

