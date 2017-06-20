Transfer money instantly to your bank account with PayPal

By Rian Boden nfcworld.com

Transfer money instantly to your bank account with PayPal — PayPal — “PayPal users in the U.S. will soon be able to instantly transfer money to their bank accounts via eligible debit cards linked to their PayPal account… Our beta of this is now available to select PayPal users and will be made available to all U.S. PayPal users with eligible Visa or Mastercard debit cards over the coming weeks and months.”

