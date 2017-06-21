Retailers to lose $71 billion in card-not-present fraud over the next five years

By Sarah Clark nfcworld.com

Retailers to lose $71 billion in card-not-present fraud over the next five years — Juniper Research — “The research predicted that three key battlegrounds would emerge in the fight against fraud in 2018. It cited machine learning as a key tool in identifying genuine users, while the shift to mobile ecommerce would rely on 3DS 2.0 and biometrics.”

Explore: Juniper Research

Learn more: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

  • Willam Hugh Murray, CISSP

    Of course, the easy way to deal with this is for merchants not to accept credit cards but to use proxies like PayPal, Visa Checkout, Masterpass, or AmEx Express Checkout. These proxies not only improve the user convenience but transfer the risk of fraud from the merchant to the proxy operator. Of course, the fees for these, while still competitive, are slightly higher than those for cards. Think of it as fraud protection insurance.