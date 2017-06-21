OTP Bank launches contactless mobile payment

By Sarah Clark nfcworld.com

OTP Bank launches contactless mobile payment — Budapest Business Journal — “Hungaryʼs OTP Bank today launched its contactless mobile payment solution, which has been implemented into its Simple mobile application… ‘As of today, Simple makes contactless payment with mobiles available for millions of OTP clients, without having to contact the bank or mobile service providers’.”

