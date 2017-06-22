New BBVA Wallet release provides enhanced functionality and convenience

By Sarah Clark nfcworld.com

New BBVA Wallet release provides enhanced functionality and convenience — BBVA Compass — “MLC uses geolocation information being transmitted by a customer’s mobile device as a means of approving debit card transactions for customers when they travel. When a customer enrolls in MLC, the bank is able to know at the time of purchase whether the cardholder’s device is nearby.”

