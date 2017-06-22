Leumi Card to use Feedzai’s artificial intelligence platform to fight fraud

Leumi Card to use Feedzai’s artificial intelligence platform to fight fraud — Feedzai — “‘Fraud mitigation tools have not kept pace with today’s mobile-enabled, always-connected consumers,’ said Gilead Kehat EVP human resources and staff of Leumi Card, ‘Feedzai’s agile machine learning platform helps predict and prevent fraud before it impacts our customers.’”

