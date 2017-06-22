Leumi Card to use Feedzai’s artificial intelligence platform to fight fraud — Feedzai — “‘Fraud mitigation tools have not kept pace with today’s mobile-enabled, always-connected consumers,’ said Gilead Kehat EVP human resources and staff of Leumi Card, ‘Feedzai’s agile machine learning platform helps predict and prevent fraud before it impacts our customers.’”
- East London gets local currency built on the blockchain
- Harris Poll: PayPal leads mobile payment brands, yet up-and-comers making brand equity gains
- MTN Benin and Youtap launch MoMoPay contactless payments for MTN Benin Mobile Money customers
- Meet NFC World partners at Money20/20 Europe
- Mastercard and Western Union explore digital model for refugee camps